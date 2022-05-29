Forecast: Refreshing Air and Beautiful Sunshine Today

Gorgeous weather behind the cold front that triggered strong to severe storms ahead of it. Not all was negative. We received a nice drink of water from yesterday’s rain that ranged from close to two inches in Belchertown to .71” of an inch in Boston. A bit of relief to the moderate drought in the Boston area.

Today, we’re enjoying the pick of the Memorial Day weekend with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and sea breezes for some later this afternoon.

Temperatures today will be in the upper 70s in Boston to lower 80s inland. Overnight humidity rises a bit with fog developing along the south coast. Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Memorial Day will be hot with a bit of humidity. Readings will be in the upper 80s, not ruling some spots to hit 90 with plenty of sunshine. It will be a more tolerable and unseasonable heat with lower humidity.

Let’s enjoy these summer-like conditions while they last, because cool temps are in store as a back door front slides southeast from Nova Scotia over southern New England. We’re expecting a large temperature difference. Eastern Mass could be in the upper 60s to lower 70s and central and western spots in the 90s. This cool air mass will continue to move west to allow for a cooler day on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s to mid 70s across the entire region. We should remain mostly dry through the middle of the week.

As we head into the latter part of the work week, we’ll see rain chances increase and temperatures remain in the 70s for most. A warm front will try to lift north but may remain stalled to our south. Warmer values may be confined to the south, across the Connecticut valley. For now, next weekend looks pretty quiet with temperatures in the 70 degree range.