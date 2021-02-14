Region Gears Up for 2 Potential Storm Systems This Week

A light, messy, wintry mix will stick around through at least late morning and perhaps extending into the afternoon. Accumulations of ice and snow will be minor.

Temperatures will reach the freezing mark in most communities. We will temporarily dry out Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

The next system will arrive Monday night. A burst of snow will change to ice inland and rain at the coast. There could be significant accumulations of ice and snow inland through the day Tuesday.

Wednesday will be quiet and colder with highs in the upper 20s. The next storm will move in Thursday into Friday.

This storm will cut across the Great Lakes, putting New England on the warm side of the storm. A burst of snow will change to ice and rain and continue into the day on Friday. In time for next weekend, we will be dry and quiet.

Unfortunately, this is a relatively “low confidence” forecast. We know it will be stormy and that there will be a lot of precipitation. What we don’t know will be exact precipitation types.

Oftentimes, when you have significant and snow preceding a stormy setup, the models are a little too aggressive scouring out the cold air. Sometimes, in that case, you may end up with more freezing rain, which could bring significant impacts. Working in our favor? Ice storms are relatively rain and a lot of ingredients need to be in place for it to be significant.