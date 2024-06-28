EF-1 tornado touched down in Rehoboth, NWS confirms

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, late Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday.

The storm hit in a wooded area off Sterber Way around 11:29 p.m., snapping and uprooting trees in the area as winds. Winds reached a maximum intensity of 90 mph and the maximum width of the tornado was 50 yards. The tornado was quick - only on the ground for one minute, and traveling half a mile.

It's the third confirmed tornado in New England this week — another EF-1 touched down in Rhode Island and Massachusetts Wednesday night and the third EF-1, was confirmed to have touched down Sunday in Dublin, New Hampshire. There were several other tornado warnings issued during those storms that prompted warnings from the National Weather Service.

A microburst was also confirmed in Seekonk, Massachusetts, with straight line winds reaching 100 mph. The storm damaged trees in the woods between the James V. Turner Reservoir and Seekonk High School. The storm also damaged the school's roof.

Tornado warnings issued late Wednesday for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island have expired. Meteorologist Pete Bouchard analyzed the radar signature of the potentially tornado-producing storm live on air.