Rounds of heavy rain brings flooding potential this week

We're wading through the week as we stare down three separate storm systems through Sunday. First up isn't a huge deal, but it's not helping matters either.

Rivers and streams are running high from recent rainfall, so this will act to keep them primed for the bigger event on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Lighter showers move in Tuesday morning, but the brunt of the rain will fall through early afternoon. All told, we're seeing about a half inch or rain, give or take. Most of the wet weather will wrap early this evening as the system departs offshore.

We'll see a brief pause Wednesday ahead of the next storm and as a bonus, the temperatures should dazzle and delight. Away from the coast, 60 (+) is a real possibility as the sun busts through early on. By afternoon, we’ll have to face the prospect of showers moving up from the south, so northern Massachusetts/southern New Hampshire have the best chance of staying dry until late.

This storm will be tapping into a deep plume of tropical water vapor, so watch out for downpours and periodic heavy rain through the late night and early morning.

This could cause some small streams to overflow and lead to localized flooding since much of it will fall in a few short hours. Winds will peak late Thursday and Thursday night, coming from the northeast.

Coastal communities can expect some gusts to reach close to 50 miles per hour at times. Warmth from Wednesday will be long gone as we struggle to hold in the mid-40s.

We'll catch our breath Friday and most of Saturday before the final storm rolls through on Sunday with another batch of potentially heavy rain. While not as intense as Thursday, this storm could dump another inch plus on us at the tail end of the weekend.