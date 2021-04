Showers around this morning, but a batch of heavier, steadier rain is likely this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be coolest at the coast with highs in the 50s and 60s inland. Friday isn’t looking as wet. Temperatures will be a bit warmer.

The weekend looks a little cooler, but it will likely stay dry. Next week looks warmer once again with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s with shower chances continuing.