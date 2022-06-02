Scattered Showers Continue But Not Enough to Quell the Drought

It may seem like we’re in a rut with the weather pattern. A couple of days of clouds, showers and cool temps and everyone is on edge about the summer slipping away. While we DON’T see a pattern of drab, cool weather setting up, there isn’t a lot of warm weather in our future.

Temps again will settle for the 60 and mid-60s today as clouds have the upper hand. Some spots may sneak out a 70 degree mark away from the coast (by a country mile), but that’s dependent upon the sun being out for a few hours. With cool onshore winds, coastal communities will be hard-pressed to find anything near that value (never mind the sun).

Another round of rain (with another weather system) will sweep into the area tomorrow. Again, rainfall amounts seem to be limited; generally a tenth to four-tenths is possible (perhaps more in downpour).

Lot of folks are @-ing me over the fact that we’ve been seeing rain yet I keep harping about a drought. It IS possible to have a green lawn/landscape and be in a drought. These weather systems are bringing just enough rain to keep the dust down, but not nearly enough to get the water into the ground and make up for the three-month deficit.

As hurricane season gets underway, we’re looking to the Gulf of Mexico for our first named system. Alex may be forming in the coming days as it heads across the Keys and into southern Florida. It should stay far south and east of us, but some clouds may spread in by Monday. We’ll watch it carefully for any funny business.