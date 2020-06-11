Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Continue Into Friday Morning

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue to move through the northeast.

The downpours will last through this evening and overnight for southeastern New England. Drier air is already starting to move in across northwestern New England.

The humidity will continue to lower from northwest to southeast overnight, with the muggies, clouds and showers hanging on across Cape Cod and the islands through Friday morning. Overnight lows stay in the 60s south, 50s to 40s farther north.

Drier air returns for Friday and so will the sunshine as highs reach the mid-80s. Near the Canadian border, another cold front may trigger some showers and temperatures stay around 70.

The weekend will be gorgeous with highs in the 70s Saturday with low humidity and sunshine.

On Sunday, we get a wind direction change as the center of high pressure moves northeast, so with the onshore wind temperatures will be in the low 70s to 60s near the coast.

Low clouds, drizzle and fog could also develop near the coast during the day Sunday with the onshore flow. A few showers are possible as well.

An area of low pressure seems to stall just to our southwest on Monday into Tuesday and this means more clouds and a continued onshore flow. Showers are also likely if this system tracks a tad closer to the south coast, so we do have scattered showers in the forecast those days with highs around 70.

We still expect clearer skies to return for the end of next week and gradually warming temperatures back to the 80s.