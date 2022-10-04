Scattered Showers Through Wednesday Ahead of Warmer Temps

Our storm system continues to meander off the New Jersey coast. This slow movement will spell more showers through Wednesday as we’re caught in an atmospheric squeeze play between high pressure to the north and this low pressure to the south.

With the high steadily weakening in this period, we’re seeing the winds slowly back down. No, we’re not forecasting a total collapse of wind, but gusts should "only" top out in the 30 mph range on the Cape/Islands and along Route 3 through Wednesday. Pinning down the rain is another matter, however. Our guidance has been all over the place forecasting rainfall amounts. Some have spots in southeast Massachusetts receiving 2 inches plus, while northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire barely get a tenth.

Other guidance shows everyone near 1 to 2 inches of rain. This is almost a given with an storm adrift over the ocean. Timing and intensity are literally thrown out the window in these setups. That said, many of the forecasts overlap with heavy rain across southeast Massachusetts, so we’ll place our hopes for a drought-denting deluge there.

Coming out of the cool, wet pattern with a remarkable recovery by Thursday. We’ll leap to the 60s to near 70, then build on the warmth for Friday with mid-70s in play. A sharp cold front crosses on Friday night with little tangible weather accompanying it. The aftereffects of the front will be apparent this weekend, however, as we drop back to the 50s in another crisp fall airmass.