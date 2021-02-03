forecast

Scattered Showers Wednesday, Late Week Temps On The Rise

Temperatures will be seasonably chilly Wednesday, with a gradual warm up by the end of the week

By Chris Gloninger

It’s been a gradual improvement as the nor’easter slowly moved out to sea. Some areas saw additional minor to moderate coastal flooding.

Today, conditions will slowly improve, but scattered rain and snow showers linger from the storm.

We will catch another break from unsettled weather. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly, with a gradual warm up by the end of the week. With the warm up will come our next chance for unsettled weather. This round will be mostly rain.

At this point, the weekend looks 50/50. Saturday will be the quiet day, Sunday could be active once again. Some of our more reliable computer model guidance is indicating another coastal storm.

Odds favor a storm, but the precipitation type and timing is to be determined…there is also an out-to-sea option as well. At this point, accumulating snow is possible for some.

