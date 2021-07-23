Scattered Storms Continue, Split Weekend Ahead

With the pop-up downpours hitting yesterday and more in the forecast today, it would seem that the wet pattern has reestablished itself across New England.

First off, perspective is important here. We’re really not shifting back to incessant clouds, downpours and cool temps. Instead, we’re in weather purgatory.

Just enough unstable air sponsors brief shower and storm threats, while leaving the rest of the day dry. We haven’t yet turned the corner to complete dryness with zero chances for rain. There are few absolutes in life, and weather certainly isn’t one of them.

Another round of scattered storms will flare up this afternoon as a cool pool of air circulates overhead.

That cool air has lowered the freezing level in that atmosphere, and it won’t take much to produce small hail if the storms get robust. The threat for flooding rain is diminished, however, thanks to their swift movement and short shelf life.

The start of the weekend is looking stellar. Saturday features a sun/cloud blend and continued comfortable air (another sign we’re in a different pattern than before).

Sunday sees the humidity creep back a bit and a steadier morning rain turn to splashes of sun. It isn’t an outstanding beach weekend with onshore breezes and rain chances, but it beats last weekend’s washout…and for that matter, any weekend in the spring with water temps in the 40s and 50s.

I’m here for context.

Heat is back early next week as the storms/rain cut us some slack. Aug. 1 is now on the ten day forecast, and by July 28, we’ll be losing a little over two minutes of daylight per day - more reason to get those summer plans firmed up.

Have a great weekend!