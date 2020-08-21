Scattered Storms Move Out Ahead of Humid Weekend With Isolated Showers

Showers and storms north this evening shift a bit south as the weekend progresses. Storms should mostly dry up with the setting sun.

What was a cool high-pressure system from Canada has slipped south with air now coming from the southwest in southern and central New England, which means warmer and sticky weather is returning.

Initially, a modest increase in humidity means most New Englanders can probably squeeze out one more comfortable sleeping nights without air conditioning.

Increasing humidity will be in place tomorrow and with the combination of the slow-moving cold front stalling as it moves into southern New England, and a light wind around it allowing sea breezes to develop, all the shifting wind will mean variable temperatures within about 15 miles of the coast and the likelihood of isolated showers and thunder during the afternoon anywhere in the southern half of New England.

The stalled front is expected to do an about-face and trek north as a warm front Saturday night and Sunday, meaning at least southern New England away from the coast, will probably have air conditioners on again overnight Saturday night, and Sunday's combined humidity with temperatures near 90 will push heat index values into the lower 90s with a chance of afternoon thunder.

Next week starts with lingering humidity and therefore the chance of scattered thunder is still in the forecast, particularly during the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday, with a cooler and drier interlude for the middle of next week.

Next Friday, a small storm center may develop along a slow-moving front over New England, and its track is important in determining our temperature but raises the chance for showers and thunder before cooler air – likely much cooler than this weekend – arrives for next weekend in the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.