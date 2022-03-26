Scattered Storms This Evening Could Include Small Hail

That was a lovely first half of the day. Temperatures were decent and the clouds broke through for some sunny periods.

Scattered showers and storms possible

We now follow some scattered showers south and west that will continue to march into eastern New England this evening. As these showers feed off the daytime heating, our chances for storm development increase. Along the more vigorous storms, we may see the chance for small hail or graupel.

The activity crosses into southeastern New England during the overnight hours as we see it pushed by a frontal boundary that will drop temperatures a few degrees more. Our highs tomorrow will be several degrees cooler than today’s. We’ll mainly see northern New England in the low to mid-40s and southern New England reaching for 50 in the warmest spots. Our morning will feature a beautiful sunrise with plenty of clear skies, but the clouds will build up by midday and into the afternoon with isolated light showers popping up mainly eastern New England.

Wintry weather returns with temp drop and snow

With another push of cold air, temperatures plunge to the 20s and teens by tomorrow evening and we see more snow scattered across the mountains and stretching into high elevations in southern States. We’ll see the chance of snow from the Berkshires to north of Route 2 and even into northeastern Massachusetts late Sunday. By this time, though, our wind gusts exceed 25 mph in some areas the wind chill will become a big issue. It will feel from subzero to the single digits by Monday morning. This could bring a high impact to kids waiting for the school bus that morning, it will remain windy through the day as well, for which the wind chill will barely touch the 20s during peak hours. We’ll need the heavy winter coats back on with several layers of clothing recommended. Newly planted crops may struggle through as well.

Tuesday has temperatures rising to the upper 30s and more sunshine, but the wind will still manage to make it feel cooler than that. The driest day will be Tuesday, our chances for showers come back by the end of the week and temperatures will take a breath back to the 50s & 60s. Check out our Exclusive 10-day forecast, the soon-to-come spring feeling is right around the corner.