Scattered Thunderstorms Threaten Heavy Rain, Hail for Some

After early morning showers, some areas reported over ½” in total rainfall amounts. We’ve seen more sun and drier conditions in the last few hours but we’ll now see a redeveloping chance for showers and storms this afternoon.

Most of the activity pops after 2 p.m. and moves east through 8 p.m. The strongest storms may produce lightning, small hail, strong localized wind gusts and brief heavy rain.

While we work our way into clearing skies tonight, our lows become pleasant again. We’ll see temperatures dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s. Our wind remains calm and our temperatures will remain seasonable tomorrow.

Highs for Friday will stay in the low 80s along sunny skies to give way to a smooth sailing weekend. We’ll remain with dry conditions Saturday, mostly sunny skies although a bit more clouds will take over the area.

Sunday brings another sunny afternoon but warmer temperatures. Highs rise to the upper 80s and some 90s will reach our inland communities.

In the 10 day forecast we see rain and the chance for storms returning on Monday. Other than that, a warming trend continues to push highs in the 90s by midweek.

In our coastal areas, we remain with high astronomical tides producing the risk of coastal flooding. Up to a foot of inundation may affect low lying roads and beachfront areas.