Scattered Weekend Showers Follow Brief Warm-Up Friday

A raw and rainy day is ahead across New England, with a wintry mix across the North Country.

Earlier this morning brought a mix of freezing rain and sleet to areas of New Hampshire and Maine. This mixed precipitation generally happened at locations above 1,000 feet.

A dry slot will move into the region this afternoon, leading to showers and widespread drizzle across New England. Winds will increase, gusting to 25 to 35 mph across the interior, 40 to 45 mph across Cape Cod and the Islands. An onshore flow will keep high temperatures from rising much above the mid to upper 40s south, mid 30s to around 40 across the north.

Rain showers increase overnight as a developing area of low pressure moves across the region. The threat of a rumble or two of thunder develops across southeastern Mass. and Rhode Island. Lows will drop down into the upper 30s to low 40s south to the upper 20s across the Crown of Maine, low to mid 30s elsewhere inland.

Drier air moves in for Friday behind the departing low pressure. Clouds will hang tough across the region throughout the day, especially during the afternoon. Highs will reach into the 50s for most, with the exception of the Connecticut River and Merrimack Valleys, where 60 or 61 degrees may be reached.

Looking ahead to the weekend, unsettled weather looks to be the theme with hit-or-miss showers likely on both Saturday and Sunday. Some small hail or graupel may fall from the clouds on Saturday due to very cold air aloft. Highs reach into the mid to upper 50s on Saturday, then only reach into the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday.

A cold front will trek across New England Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing Arctic temperatures for the start of next week. A brisk day is expected on Monday with highs in the 20s north and mid 30s south, combined with winds blowing 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 to 30 mph. Dry weather prevails on Tuesday with highs moderating a bit into the 40s. A more significant warm-up is likely towards the middle of the week on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN as an area of high pressure settles overhead.