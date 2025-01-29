Snow is zooming away early Wednesday morning, and while sun will greet many commuters, there still may be some slippery spots out there.

If you’re not in the mood for cleanup (and who is by midwinter?) Mother Nature is up for the task. Highs leap back into the 40s this afternoon and since this was a fluffy snow, there’s very little water content. We’ll lose it all in the “warmth” of the afternoon sun.

As the cold comes rushing back in, squalls will erupt in the mid/late afternoon. There will be lots of wind with these bursts of mix and snow, so expect gusts to 40 to 45 mph at any time. Our “mild(ish)” temperatures will crumble late day and evening, falling back to the 20s to near 30.

We’re seeing less wind tomorrow and Friday, but more wind into the weekend.

Speaking of Friday, our next storm system will bring in showers as milder air floods southern New England. That gets an about-face by Saturday as we fall back to the upper 20s to low 30s to kick off the weekend.