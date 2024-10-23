Seasonable air set to sweep in as dry conditions spark brush fire threat

A weak cold front will arrive late Wednesday night, bringing a chance of a very isolated shower or two, especially near the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands.

That is going to usher in seasonable air in the 60s through Saturday. Cooler weather will follow on Thursday, along with gusty northwest winds. Breezy and dry days ahead will increase the risk of fire danger.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

So far this season, the lack of rainfall has brought 2024 to the 5th driest fall to date. With the brush on the ground, any fire that is ignited has the potential to spread quickly and be hard to control.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Dry weather is expected for much of the week, with only a low chance of rain late Wednesday into early Thursday and again on Saturday as a second cold front moves through.

Temperatures will dip below normal by Sunday and Monday but are likely to warm up to above-normal levels by the middle of next week, Halloween has the potential to be our next 70-degree day beyond today.