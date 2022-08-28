Weather forecast

Seasonable Temps, Mostly Sunny to Round Out Weekend

Temperatures should only max out around 80 on Sunday

By Cecy del Carmen

We’re wrapping up this weekend with some seasonable weather. 

A fine late-summer day for most and a wonderful beach day on Sunday, with temperatures maxing out around 80 – cooler at the coast. This is all thanks to a high-pressure system that will allow quiet weather to start out the work week. 

High pressure will continue sliding offshore tonight to allow warmer air to usher into our region. Do expect warmer temps and higher dew points tomorrow through Wednesday, with temperatures approaching 90.

Tuesday into Wednesday, we’re expecting an increased risk of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will be around 90 before the front moves through, but once it does, temperatures will fall back to mid-80s with dewpoints back down into the mid-50s.

The latter part of the week is looking seasonable and dry into next weekend.

