Seasonable Weather for Mother's Day Weekend

An area of high pressure maintains dry and seasonable weather today as it slides over the Gulf of Maine.

Clouds increase this afternoon with high temperatures cresting into the low 60s across the south, upper 50s to near-60 degrees across the North Country. Increasing clouds and a developing onshore wind will keep the coast in the upper 50s.

Weak high pressure lingers nearby overnight, helping to steer an offshore storm well to our south. An approaching low pressure system from the Great Lakes will prove more fruitful in terms of precipitation late over night into Saturday morning. Lows drop down into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday features mostly cloudy skies with a threat of showers across western areas. A drying northwest wind moves in by the evening. Highs a bit cooler than today - in the mid to upper 50s.

Mother’s Day is looking like a great day, with sun, clouds and highs in the upper 60s - just about normal for early May. Clouds will increase late as a warm front moves into New England with showers after sunset across the west.

Looking ahead to the work week, clouds move back in Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain will follow later on Monday with highs in the low 60s. A cold front passes through the region Monday night, ushering in a much quieter weather pattern for the rest of the week on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.