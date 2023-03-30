Seasons Flip At Fenway for Opening Day

We all know weather can be whacky in New England, and the substitution of seasons at Fenway was on full display for Opening Day at Fenway Park.

As the Red Sox opened the season against the Baltimore Orioles, temperatures were in the upper 30s and low 40s. An average March 30 day would present highs near 50°. Instead, the day was filled with a chill. Northwest winds between 15 and 20 miles an hour brought wind chill temperatures down to freezing for fans.

Meteorologist Tevin Wooten explains how gusty winds can affect the game.

That wind direction makes it more difficult for home run balls to fly over the Green Monster, a historically favorited direction.

This was quite the turn from the NHL Winter Classic in January as the Bruins faced off against the Penguins under the lights of Fenway. The New Year rang in with highs around 52°..nearly 15° warmer than normal.

The warmth returns this weekend for the second game of the series, but the matchup will be met with rain and periods of thunderstorms throughout the day.

It may have been chilly but that didn't stop Red Sox fans from heading out for Opening Day at Fenway Park.