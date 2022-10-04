New England

September '22 Wraps Cooler and Drier than Normal, Trend Holds for October

The October forecast from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center suggests that Massachusetts is likely to be somewhat cooler than normal

By Meteorologist Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

This September, Boston was cooler and drier than normal.

Eighteen days had high temperatures below normal, and the average monthly temperature of 65.2°F was 0.5° below normal. Rainfall was also below the norm. The 2.60 inches of precipitation was 73% of the normal amount. There were only 8 days with measurable rainfall—measurable is defined as at least .01” of rain.

a graph shows an overall September warming trend in Boston from 1970
ClimateCentral

Eleven days had high temperatures above normal. Despite this month being cooler than normal, Septembers in Boston are getting hotter, leading to a change of 2.8°F since 1970. September is also the month with the third fastest rate of warming in Boston. The temperature trend from September carries into October. The October forecast from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center suggests the Commonwealth is likely to be somewhat cooler than normal.

a weather map shows October 2022 temperature outlook above normal in the western and central US and cooler in the northeast
NBC10 Boston
A map shows the October 2022 temperature outlook as below normal in southern and western New England
NBC10 Boston

For October as a whole, colder than normal temperatures will stretch from Southern New England to the tri-state, while much of the western and central US remain warm.

