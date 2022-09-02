September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?

As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.

How much rainfall can we expect to see in different spots across our community? Average precipitation amounts in different communities across the region is as follows:

3.56 inches In Boston, Mass.

4.24 inches in Worcester, Mass.

4.17 inches in Providence, Rhode Island

With the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report keeping us under extreme drought for much of eastern Massachusetts, the rainfall amount needed to take us out of drought would have to range from 9-12 inches for much of southern New England, and from 6-9 inches to improve drought conditions for much of New Hampshire.

While we’re forecasted to get rain Sunday through Wednesday, precipitation amounts are expected to add up to less than 3” for now. It’s still an early forecast but we’ll make sure to keep you updated of any changes.