What We Know About Next Week's Expected Winter Storms

It's a mild weekend in New England before a storm takes over on Monday.

Today started with a temperature of 75 degrees in Miami, and 40 degrees below zero in International Falls, Minnesota. That is an extreme temperature gradient across the United States.

One system after another is coming onto the west coast from the Pacific Ocean, and it's creating a parade of winter storms from coast to coast. Here in New England, we have some of the quietest weather in the entire nation. With sunshine fading this afternoon, temperatures are still on the cold side with highs in the teens north and in the 20s south.

Wind is mostly light from the northeast and east. The next batch of energy to come through is a wave of low pressure south of New England, that will spread snow into much of southern New England this evening. But there’s also a wave of energy crossing northern New England with a period of snow late tonight and early tomorrow.

Expect road conditions to become icy from Boston to Hartford and areas south by 8 p.m. if not sooner. The northern edge of that snow will probably end up just past the Massachusetts Turnpike, so towns along the Pike and south may get 1 or 2 inches of snow overnight.

The temperature will rise enough that the precipitation may change to sleet and rain toward Cape Cod and the islands, but it will be cold enough, even where it rains, for untreated surfaces to be quite slippery.

Most of central and northern New England will probably pick up less than an inch of snow, but roads will be slick to start the day tomorrow. Mixed precipitation should end in eastern New England by about lunchtime Sunday with temperatures holding in the 20s north and 30s south.

Not much sun is expected. We are going to straddle the boundary between the extreme cold in Canada and the warmth off the southeastern United States for the rest of the week.

Monday looks rather gray with just some light snow or freezing drizzle, or plain drizzle near the south coast where temperatures will be close to 40 degrees. A more important storm moves over the mid Atlantic states Monday night, will impact just about all of New England Tuesday.

Southern New England will see snow change to sleet and rain, perhaps a prolonged period of freezing rain away from the coast. While the Tuesday system is all snow, we can expect 6 inches or more, in southern New England, though it’s going to be an icy mess. We will get another freeze Tuesday night with cold air coming back, likely setting up a dry Wednesday with temperatures near 30 degrees.

The next storm arrives Thursday, again with snow changing to sleet, and then freezing rain is possible once again away from the coast. Mostly rain at the shore. That could be a foot or more of snow on our mountains, and an inch or two of water where it is all rain.

It’s a tough call on the storm track Thursday night and Friday. If it tracks inland, we might spike up into the 40s in parts of New England Thursday night and Friday, before the next cold front comes in with a refreeze Friday night and Saturday.

The early call for next weekend is cold and dry, stay tuned to our First Alert 10-day forecast for latest updates.