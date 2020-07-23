Severe Storm Threat Thursday Afternoon

The heat and humidity ramp up another notch today. Yesterday we hit 90° in Hartford, Connecticut, marking a five-day heatwave. It looks like today we’re going to do it again, making this a six-day heatwave. There is a heat advisory in effect for south central Connecticut.

The dewpoint temperature is now in the 70s and for most of us the air temperatures are in the 80s to 90°, creating another uncomfortable day for working outdoors. We also have to keep an eye on the sky for another round of powerful thunderstorms.

The storms hit hard yesterday in the pioneer valley of Massachusetts, where there were several funnel clouds reported, but no evidence of any tornado damage. The threat today is mostly from heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind, and we had the possibility of hail.

Thunderstorms generally begin to generate around lunchtime and then we have severe weather warnings in effect through dinner time and sunset. It’s impossible to time or place the storms, but it looks like first and central and northern New England, and then later in southern New England, and then at the south coast non-severe thunderstorms after dark.

It’s an old weather front stalled over New England that is going to push to the south with improvement tomorrow. Outside tonight we may get a glimpse of the comet through broken clouds, but once again fog will become dense in spots with a low temperature only around 70°.

Less humid air moves into Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine tomorrow. For southern New England, though, it’s another sticky day with sunshine through the clouds and a chance of a shower or thunderstorm, with high temperature mostly in the 80s. The sun is brighter in northern New England, where the air is much less humid.

High pressure comes in for the weekend with warm to hot weather. Initially we are a little less humid on Saturday, but it will be hot and humid Sunday and Monday.

The next front comes in with heavy weather later Monday into Tuesday. The tropics are very active with tropical storm Gonzalo within 1,000 miles of the WinWord islands. And tropical depression number nine may become tropical storm Hanna on the Texas coast this weekend. It’s a very busy First Alert 10 day forecast.