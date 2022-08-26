Severe Storms Could Bring Hail, Damaging Winds to New England Friday

Heat, humidity and storms are to wrap up this work week. We're tracking strong to severe storms Friday afternoon, thanks to an approaching cold front from the west.

The window of main concern is between noon and 10 p.m., promising the potential for large hail, heavy downpours, flooding and not ruling out isolated tornados. As the front slides through, this severe weather will be tapering off early evening. Once this system moves out of our region, we’ll only be seeing minimal rain accumulation with less than half an inch at most, at least according to one model.

The weekend rolls in with warmer than normal temperatures, less humidity and cooler on the coast due to sea breezes. We can't rule out isolated shower or thunderstorm. Not a washout of a weekend though…mostly dry.

Next week, there's more heat and humidity in store with the threat for showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Stay safe during severe weather. These storms don’t need to be severe to take lives. Be sure to seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder or see lightning, stay away from windows and head to the lower part of your house. Avoid flooded areas and please seek alternate routes.