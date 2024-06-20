FIRST ALERT: Severe storms pass through New England amid oppressive heat

The heat and humidity have been relentless across New England over the last two days, and even record-breaking. Today we add in more thunderstorms, which will be more widespread and stronger than yesterday’s northern New England storms. A cold front is slowly sinking southward as highs are peaking in the 90s. Combined with daytime heating and high humidity, we have the ingredients for an active evening.

We've added a First Alert stamp to our forecast for Friday, with severe storms possible across Connecticut and Massachusetts in the afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings were in effect in parts of New England throughout the day Thursday, but have since expired. See all severe weather alerts in the region here and track conditions using our interactive radar.

The storms start popping across northern New England, then more develop as a broken line tries to organize around sunset. By this time the storms will be across Massachusetts (west to east, generally along the Pike). Damaging wind and hail will be the main threats and the reason we see any severe thunderstorm warnings today, with heavy rain and lightning as threats with any storm.

Seek shelter in a building if you hear thunder. That means you’re within lightning strike distance and it’s time to move inside to let the storm pass. If you can’t find a building nearby in time, your car is also a safer option. If you are caught on the water, get to shore immediately and seek shelter also. Lightning can travel in water, and sudden gusts of wind can produce rogue waves that may sweep a kayaker or paddleboarder to sea.

The storms continue to head south and east and will fizzle as they reach Cape Cod between 10 p.m. to midnight Overnight we remain soupy with temps in the 70s and with a couple thundershowers ending around Boston near sunrise.

This brings us to the Celtics Championship parade at 11 a.m. on Friday. During the parade, temps will be in the 70s with high humidity and dry.

NBC10 Boston Conditions look decently dry for the Celtics championship parade in Boston Friday morning.

Around 2 p.m. more storms and showers pop as the cold front remains overhead and stalled. The storms and showers become widespread quickly by 3 p.m. and then there is the concern for lightning.

Severe storms are expected in the area

Severe storms should remain mainly west of Boston, but around Hartford where temps are hotter. An east wind in Boston on Friday keeps some more stable air in place to avoid the strongest storm potential. Stay tuned to our NBC10 Boston First Alert Weather Team for more storm updates and your parade forecast!