Severe Thunderstorms Possible in Western New England Later Wednesday

Cloudy skies with cooler than average highs take over New England and the onshore flow keeps Boston and our coastal communities with highs in the 60s while we keep the chance of showers active for Wednesday evening.

Some thunderstorms will move in and bring heavy rain, isolated wind gusts and the rumbles with it. With cloudy skies dominating, the threat for severe weather is limited, although New York has a higher chance of some scattered severe storms and some isolated storms may linger into far western New England and over Maine in the overnight hours.

Our overnight activity will exit by Thursday morning, bringing cloudy skies and another day with the onshore flow keeping temperatures on the cooler side (compared to our Memorial Day that brought 90s).

Highs will be in the 60s for Boston and the coast and 70s inland. We’ll see an increasing chance of showers in the afternoon, but mostly toward the evening and overnight.

Friday brings another round of showers, but Saturday brings better news for southern New England.

With highs in the 70s and more sun in our skies, the showers will constrict to northern New England on Saturday. Sunday will bring a few more clouds and a slight dip in temperatures, but our showers remain mostly toward Maine.

Meanwhile, keeping an active weather pattern, we’ll see rain chances popping up much of next week in our exclusive 10-day forecast. Highs will range mostly in the 70s.