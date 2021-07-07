Severe Thunderstorm Warning in MA, CT; Both, and RI, Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut, while a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for Massachusetts (with the exception of Cape Cod and the Islands), Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The National Weather Service said that damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph and hail up to 1-inch wide were possible. Torrential rain is also possible.

Déjà vu anyone? If the severe thunderstorm watch sounds familiar, the same areas that were hit with damaging thunderstorms Tuesday are under the gun again Wednesday. Not every community will see a storm, and not every storm will be severe, but you certainly need to monitor for warnings through the remainder of the day.

When a warning is issued, that means the storm is imminent or occurring and that is when you need to get inside. Just like Tuesday, damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threat, along with locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. In general, 4-8 p.m. is the timeframe of greatest concern for these storms to push into the region from west to east, although some may linger a little later in parts of the region.

Before the storms' arrival, it was yet another day of hot and humid weather in New England. High temperatures reached into the low 90s across the interior of the region, mid to upper 80s near the coast.

Overnight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to wane with the loss of daytime heating. A frontal boundary will stall along the South Coast, with winds shifting to the north and northeast north of the front. Renewed showers and storms will develop by daybreak along this boundary. It will be cooler, with temperatures dropping down into the low to mid 60s.

On Thursday, the frontal boundary will move back north again over the region, yielding an increased shower and thunderstorm threat, with heavy rains across Vermont. Highs will reach into the mid 70s to low 80s south of the stalled front, and the upper 60s north of the front.

All eyes turn to the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa by Friday. Tropical moisture surges into New England during this time, with the center of circulation passing somewhere over southern New England. A swath of 1.5 to 2-plus inches will likely set up across interior New England. Wind gusts will increase to 50 to 55 mph across the Cape and Islands, with power outages and wind damage possible during this timeframe.

Tropical Storm Elsa is hitting the Florida Keys with heavy rain and strong winds. NBC Miami reporter Cristian Benavides shows a beach in Key West where winds are battering palm trees and storm surge is coming up onto the beach.

Farther north and west, winds will be substantially decreased. An isolated spin-up cannot be ruled out during the day Friday as Elsa treks across the area. Offshore, waves will build to 10 to 20 feet. Highs rise into the mid 70s. Looking ahead to the weekend, a frontal boundary may still be lingering over the region as the remnants of Elsa pulls northeast into Nova Scotia. This may provide a focus for afternoon showers. High temperatures will reach into the mid 70s.

An area of high pressure will move in on Sunday, bringing mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the upper 70s. Early next week, a warm front lifts north, bringing a shower and thunderstorm threat on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.