Severe Thunderstorms, Possible Tornado Friday

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue to lift to the northeast this morning.

A surge of warm, humid air will take over across southern New England this afternoon. Northern New England will have more of a cool, cloudy and showery day with highs in the 50s. Highs to the south will be in the 60s to mid 70s.

Where we have the warmth, humidity and breaks of sun this afternoon is where we have a First Alert for thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today. The storms develop ahead of the main line could become strong to severe. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats as well as torrential rain and lightning.

There is a chance for a rotating storm that may produce a brief tornado across northwestern CT, southern VT, southwestern NH, and western and central MA. The storms will move through by evening and decrease in intensity as they head towards the coast and towards more stable air.

Stay tuned to the First Alert weather team as we will have live updates on air all day long, and will break in if there are any tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings.

The decaying thunderstorms and showers slowly roll out of New England by Saturday morning. This sets us up for a couple nice and dry sunny days.

Although temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the 60s Saturday, there is a backdoor front that may make our temps fall to the 50s after we reach the highs for the day in the morning.

Sunday will feel similar with temps in the 50s on the coast, 60s inland. Clouds increase during the day Sunday and showers return Sunday night.

A low pressure system from the Great Lakes, and a tropical system from the south may interact Monday into Tuesday and through midweek. We are still uncertain at the details, but we do have a First Alert for Monday around Boston, and Monday into Tuesday for New England as rain, wind and waves affect our area.

At this time, the tropical storm (soon to be named Arthur) will head north along the coastline and get carried out to sea by midweek. At the same time an upper level low moves across the northeast and will keep us in a cool, rainy pattern with highs in the 50s to low 60s through Wednesday.

Depending on how close the tropical storm gets, we may have enhanced northeast winds, and some coastal issues. Luckily our tides are not running too high. Stay tuned for more update on the impacts for next week.

The end of next week going into Memorial Day weekend looks promising with a few days of dry weather and a warm up with some highs in the 70s.