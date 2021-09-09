FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Still a Threat in New England as Rain, Storms Push Thru

Rain showers will persist in New England into Thursday evening, while the focus of heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms shifts to the east, including Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Worcester may also see strong thunderstorms and severe weather.

Connecticut reported two tornado warnings this morning -- one of which was confirmed as a tornado -- and the risk of more rotation in the atmosphere will continue into the evening hours. The highest risk will be the slow commute and possible flooding, as these showers will not be exiting eastern Massachusetts and the Islands until after midnight.

Drier and quieter weather moves in as we get closer to sunrise, with partial clearing in the west transferring over to the east late Thursday and into Friday morning. Lows will drop to the mid 50s inland and remain in the 60s near the coast.

Friday morning, we can still watch some lingering showers into Maine while the Cape and Islands will see partial clearing after 7 a.m. as well. Patchy fog will remain for the early morning hours and clear out close to lunch time. Cumulous clouds will continue to form Friday, allowing for a mix of sunshine.

We can expect a mostly dry day, though a few spotty showers, light to moderate, may pop up; they'll move out decently quick.

Our weekend is looking fantastic, as Saturday promises a sunny day with temperatures in the mid 70s and low dew points. Our temperatures for Sunday will start to rise to the 80s and the dew points will increase again.

The chance for showers will return Sunday night into Monday.

With a dry Tuesday, the instability will come back by midweek, with the passage of a cold front bringing our temperatures back down to the 70s and storm chances remaining thought the week.

Our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast features a really nice Friday next week.