Showers and Downpours Offer Beneficial Rain Across Region

Low pressure will track through New England this evening and tonight bringing some beneficial rain showers. Much of the region will see scattered showers this evening, with the exception of eastern Maine where we’ll remain cloudy and dry. Most of the activity will remain on the light side, but a few showers may be briefly moderate to heavy, especially later this evening.

Overnight, showers will become more widespread along with a few embedded thunderstorms and downpours. None of the storms are expected to become severe and other than some ponding on roadways, flooding doesn’t look to be an issue at this time.

We will be dealing with some gusty winds though across coastal southern New England late tonight, especially across the Cape and Islands where southerly winds will gust over 30 mph at times later tonight into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday morning, most of the shower activity will be offshore, but we may see a lingering shower across the Cape and Nantucket with showers sticking around across northern and Downeast Maine through the mid to late morning. Clouds will clear by Wednesday afternoon setting us up with warm temperatures along with a gusty west wind which will diminish later in the day. Highs reach the low to mid-80s south, 70s north.

Thursday will be slightly cooler, but still on the warm side with highs near 80 south, 70s north with increasing clouds. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible, but most will remain dry. Another system will move through the region Friday bringing more shower activity, but still a bit of question on the intensity and timing.

After that, the weekend is looking mostly dry and warm as featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.