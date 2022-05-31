Showers and Storms Possible as Cold Front Moves Through

It’s not often you see a 35-degree temperature spread across New England, but thanks to a backdoor front that’s been crossing the region, that’s exactly what we’ve seen today.

Along that boundary, a sharp wind shift and dramatic cool down has been occurring – kicking up a cloud of pollen at the same time. Now, that front is slowing down and will stall out over us. A few thunderstorms are possible this evening, particularly in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, so keep an eye to the sky and be ready to duck inside should you need to.

Any showers and storms that do develop will drift east this evening and leave us with some leftover showers tonight. Tomorrow, periodic rain will move through (not a washout) – providing us with 0.25" to 0.5" of rain in many areas and perhaps jeopardizing the Red Sox game at Fenway.

Thursday should feature mostly dry weather again, though mainly cloudy skies will keep us on the cooler side. More rain moves in Thursday overnight and will linger into the Friday morning commute before tapering off during the afternoon.

It will be perfect timing to clear things out for the upcoming weekend! Aside from a few passing showers in Maine & the far North Country, both Saturday and Sunday look pleasant with low humidity, a blend of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s. Our exclusive 10 day forecast shows a slight warming trend through the middle part of next week, along with some unsettled weather as multiple disturbances will bring and elevated chance for showers and thunder in this same timeframe.