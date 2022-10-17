Showers Arrive Monday, Continue Through Tuesday Midday

Another winner of a weekend. Can we keep this streak going for the rest of October? And most importantly, the Head of the Charles Regatta next weekend?

We might indeed.

But there’s plenty of weather in the days ahead. First off, the clouds are back, along with the showers. Monday's wet weather is spotty and light. Most of it will fall in the afternoon as a slow-moving front chugs across the Commonwealth. The second leg of rain for Tuesday should be more robust. A few downpours are possible, as most of the rain hits in the first part of the day. When all is said and done some spots could see up to 1 inch, but that should be the exception.

IF we get a good push from our upper level storm system, we could heave this wet weather offshore by early afternoon Tuesday. That would brighten the skies and give us another shot at the low 60s. Sun or no sun, the cooler air will make it in by Wednesday and Thursday.

Chilly air — with snow flying around the Great Lakes — is inbound for the midweek. However, this round of cold will just send us into SLIGHTLY below normal territory, NOT plunge us into winter. Highs fall back to the mid-50s both days with a good supply of sun. Later in the week, the winds again turn around to the southwest and the temperatures start climbing.

A big shift in the upper air steering pattern will mean the east warms up and the west cools down going into the weekend. If we can keep a weak frontal boundary away, we should soar back to the 60s (or near 70) by Saturday or Sunday. We’ll see how it all shakes out.

Have a great week!