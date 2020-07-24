Showers for Some Friday Evening Ahead of Warm and Sunny Weekend

What a difference a day makes! The front responsible for the severe weather yesterday is south of New England today which allows us to enjoy a beautiful Friday especially across northern New England where the sun is shining bright and the air is less humid.

Closer to the south coast, clouds will linger with a few showers also in the forecast this evening. Though most of us will enjoy a mainly rain-free day with humidity dropping as the day goes by.

There will be a beautiful crescent moon above Fenway Park this evening with temperatures falling through the 70s. It will be a nice night with low temperatures in the 50s north and 60s south.

Saturday is shaping out to be a fantastic day for outdoor activities. Plentiful sunshine with fair-weather clouds. High temperature near 90 degrees away from the beaches in southern New England, and in the 80s north with continued pleasant humidity. Some cities may begin their heatwave Saturday which won't end until Tuesday.

High pressure to our south and a strong low-pressure system to the north will push the temperature back to the low 90s on Sunday with the breeze from the west and southwest. Even the beaches except for the south-facing coast will be close to 90 degrees. Humidity will be on the rise, making it feel uncomfortable at times.

A disturbance in northern Maine may generate a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. This area really needs rain because they are now under a severe drought mostly in sections north and east of Baxter State Park.

The heat is on Monday so we have a First Alert stamp for a heat index near 100 degrees. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with dew points back in the 70s.

A front will approach from Canada Monday afternoon triggering scattered thunderstorms as it pushes into Vermont. That front may take a day or two to go by, which means more hot weather with a bigger threat for thunderstorms Tuesday and cooling on Wednesday but still the chance for showers and thunderstorms as seen on our exclusive 10-day forecast.

As for the tropics, it continues to stay active with Gonzalo in the Atlantic, Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico, Douglas, the first hurricane in the Pacific and a wave that just emerged out of Africa.