Showers, Light Snow Wednesday Morning, Sunny Afternoon

After some morning showers and even wet snowflakes, this afternoon will get brighter. Temperatures will be cool for the next few days. This afternoon we will likely reach the low 50s in most locations.

Another fast moving system will arrive overnight with a few more showers and even a couple wet snowflakes again.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday will struggle to get to 50°. Most communities will stay in the 40s, but at least the weather will be quiet.

Our weekend looks pretty nice. Temperatures will warm in the 50s. The coastal storm we were watching may arrive later on Sunday into Monday now. Stay tuned!