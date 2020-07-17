Showers Move Out Ahead of Hot and Humid Weekend

A round of showers and a few thunderstorms greeted us on Friday as a warm front moved over the region. Much needed rain for many, as we continue to deal with abnormally dry conditions.

A weakened cold front will track east, and it will trigger isolated showers late afternoon and evening, especially over western New England while most of us will deal with limited sun today. Highs will be in the 70s with the Champlain Valley and Connecticut River Valley approaching 80.

Humidity will be on the rise as the wind veers to the southwest this evening with dew points climbing into the 60s. A spot shower is possible tonight for Cape Cod and the Islands with patchy fog developing in some spots and temperatures staying in the 60s to around 70.

This weekend will feature lots of heat and humidity, perfect weather to head to the beach, lake or lay by the pool.

Saturday will begin with some clouds, but gradual clearing is expected by afternoon with highs in the 90s, the one exception may be communities along the coast where a sea breeze will develop keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will be even hotter under a mostly sunny sky with highs everywhere in the 90s and with dew points in the 70s, and heat index values will be between 95-100 degrees.

We could have a few record high temperatures Sunday, especially in the North Country. Heat advisories or excessive heat warnings may be issued Sunday and Monday, and we may have a heatwave in a few cities through Monday.

A front will bring showers and an isolated storm Monday with less humid air on tap for Tuesday but rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday with summer-like temperatures into the following weekend.