Showers, Thunderstorms Tuesday Followed By Fall Air

We’ve reached the end of the line -- at least with the mild temperatures. Highs again will reach the low 70s as we await the front that will really send in the fall temps.

Showers -- and even a rumble of thunder -- are possible from time to time today. The focus for a period of steady rain favors the afternoon hours over the morning, however. It’s then that the front will slide through, and there’s just enough unstable air to work with.

A large, swirling area of cold air in the upper atmosphere (what we call a cut-off low) will ensure that below-normal temps will be here for more than just a brief stay. There will even be enough cold air to kick off a few light showers Thursday. Nothing to cancel plans over, but still something to heed in the chilly airmass.

Anytime we shut off the sun this time of year, it can have major consequences in the temperature department. We’re forecasting highs only near 60 on that particular day, and it’s safe to say that Greater Worcester may stay in the 50s for the entire afternoon.

We also have some cool mornings ahead too. Lows will bottom out in the 30s Friday and Saturday morning in the suburbs, certainly close to frost potential in some of the normally colder spots (Norwood, Fitchburg, Nashua, Orange). Take that, mosquitos.

The warmup is muted late week and into the weekend. There may be another pop-up shower Saturday, but the Sunday forecast should shine. Not sure if you’ve heard, but apparently there’s a big game at Gillette that evening.

But what do I know about sports?