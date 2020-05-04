Showers, Warm Temps Monday

Not bad today, but it won’t be as warm as yesterday. A couple of showers are possible during the afternoon but most areas will stay dry today.

Another cold front will move in Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will drop even more as we head into the weekend. The chilly air mass lags a day.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Friday temperatures will still be in the upper 50s. However, for Mother’s Day weekend temperatures tumble into the low 50s for highs, which is about 10° below average for this time of year with overnight lows in the 30s. It’s possible that we could see a widespread frost.

Even after Mother’s Day weekend, temperatures stay on the cool side with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows around 40°. The silver lining is that we won’t see a lot of heavy rain over the next week.