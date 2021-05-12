Showery Pattern Will Continue But Warmer, Brighter Days Ahead

We are beginning to see more influence from warmer, high pressure than cooler, low pressure.

It was so cold aloft the last couple days that we saw five inches of snow on Mount Washington (a year ago this week we had two feet of snow there, with unheard of mid-May powder skiing).

But now we are warming aloft, that means few clouds and showers the next few days, and hopefully the weekend.

For the rest of Wednesday though we have scattered showers diminishing with the setting sun. Most showers are light, along with light wind, making for a fairly pleasant evening with temperatures sliding from the 60s to the 50s.

After the sun goes down we will be left with a mainly clear night under a light wind which will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s. There is a frost advisory in place Wednesday night into Thursday morning for areas of western Massachusetts, much of Vermont and New Hampshire, so if you started your garden, you will need to protect your plants.

Thursday is still the pick of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s under a mostly sunny sky, except for far northern New England where pop-up showers return in the afternoon and evening.

Each day will bring another round of disturbances which will mean morning sun and building clouds during the afternoon with scattered afternoon showers. That includes the weekend, with afternoon showers possible both days but it won’t be a washout, so no need to cancel outdoor plans. Just keep an eye to the western sky.

Highs will mostly be in the 60s with 70s inland.

There's no big warmup in sight next week. Temperatures will end up around or slightly above average. This showery pattern looks to continue as seen in our exclusive 10-day forecast.