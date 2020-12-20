FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain, Strong Wind on Christmas Eve Into Christmas Day

A powerful weather system is going to be impacting most of the eastern United States on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, prompting our weather team to issue a First Alert for Thursday into Friday.

There will be heavy rain and strong winds on Christmas Eve, with isolated thunder possible. The winds will take all day to ramp up Thursday before gusting past 40 mph up to 50 mph late in the day. Wind damage and power outages could be possible on Christmas Eve.

The rain will end Christmas morning but then the cold rushes in, and things could ice up by the afternoon. Beware that black ice will be possible due to the crashing temps.

A warm front is bringing a wintry mix Sunday afternoon; in most cases it's light snow or rain. But for a few of us, there may be a brief burst of moderate snow that could make for suddenly slick roads.

Where it's not snowing, near the coast, we have melting with dripping ice and snow falling off buildings and other things like trees and bridges and towers. Look out above!

High temperatures get up into the 30s for most, low 40s toward the south coast.

There's a loosening of the ice out on the sidewalk, too. But it's still boots, gloves, and hat weather. The light mix will taper off in northern New England tonight, but we may have a period of rain or mix in southeastern New England early Monday.

Low level moisture will also result in patchy freezing fog and black ice, with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Low pressure will strengthen and pull away from New England with brightening skies Monday afternoon with temperatures near 40 degrees.

Another front is going to come in from the west Tuesday night with the rain or a snow shower; temperatures will be around freezing. Colder air will come back in with a brisk breeze from Canada on Tuesday; high temperature will be in the 20s north and 30s south, under partly to mostly sunny skies.

High pressure moves to our south Wednesday. After a cold start we should warm back up to close to 40 degrees with fading sunshine.

Strong low pressure is currently forecast to move across Ontario, and that storm track favors warm and windy weather for New England with a chance of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon or at night.

The temperature should jump up to near 50 degrees in parts of southern New England by late in the day or at night.There’s a dramatic cold front with a rain snow line all the way down to near Atlanta Christmas morning. Colder air will be racing into New England from the southwest during Christmas day.

That means falling temperatures and a chance of a flash freeze of any puddles, along with a snow shower or snow squall. Temperatures on Christmas Day will likely be falling from near 50 degrees, into the 20s by sunset. After that it looks like a cold dry air mass for next weekend, as seen in our First Alert 10 day forecast.