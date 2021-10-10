Slight Chance of Rain Heading into Marathon Monday

High pressure will loosen its grip today and start to yield to a developing low pressure system off the mid-Atlantic coastline.

We’ll see winds shifting more out of the southeast and not be as gusty as Saturday, but we’ll still see a fair amount of clouds across southern New England as low pressure passes south of the region. Most of the day looks dry, but we’ll watch for showers developing during the afternoon from south to north.

Currently it looks like we shouldn’t have any problems for the 4:07PM start of the Red Sox game at Fenway park, but it looks like they’ll have to deal with a few passing showers during the game.

Northern New England will stay dry during the day Sunday with clouds on the increase.

It will certainly be a decent day to check out the foliage! Highs south will reach the mid 60s, north upper 50s to low 60s.

The threat for showers continues overnight, especially south of the Mass. Pike, however, the bulk of the rain with this system is looking to remain offshore. With that being said, I still believe we’ll see the steadiest rain activity across south will be coastal New England, especially the Cape and Islands as the system makes its closest pass to the region tonight.

Central and northern New England will remain mostly dry with some clouds. Lows in the 50s south, 40s north. As low pressure exits Monday, we’ll still be dealing with an onshore low level flow, therefore I’m keeping the risk for a shower or two in the forecast during the morning along with some patchy fog.

The greatest chance for showers will be across the Cape and Islands through around the midday hours. Overall, it is looking mostly dry for the Boston Marathon, though the runners will encounter an easterly ‘head wind’ as they make the 26.2 mile journey from Hopkinton to Boston’s Copley Square.

Conditions will continue to improve through the course of the day with high temps reaching the upper 60s by the afternoon south, 60s north with some clouds around.