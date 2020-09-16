Smoky Sky From Wildfires Bring Filtered Sunshine Ahead of Partly Cloudy Thursday

The smoky sky continues to bring us filtered sunshine Wednesday evening as the sun sets. Another reddish tint will be found again as the sun dips below the horizon.

The clouds continue to thicken up as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s thanks to a gusty southwest wind.

Highs Thursday may actually get to around 80 degrees with more smoke in the sky and more clouds as the day goes on. This cold front won't bring in much rain for us but we welcome whatever we can get.

The shower chances will be around northern New England for Thursday morning and afternoon, and the showers move across southern New England by evening and night.

Cool and refreshing air arrives for Friday with highs back to around 60 degrees. Morning clouds linger especially southwest, and there could possibly be a shower on Cape Cod. Then the sky clears as the afternoon progresses but a chilly north wind will bring in even more cool air.

More dry weather continues this weekend as highs only stay around 60 degrees, but most of the day will be in the 50s. There could be some frost developing in valleys north, and possibly as far south as central New England.

Next week we have more of the same. Dry weather continues as highs will be in the 60s to 70s by midweek.

We will watch for Hurricane Teddy as it heads towards Bermuda by this weekend. We are also keeping watch on the remains of Sally, as it heads offshore this weekend and grows to a larger storm in the Atlantic.

Other than increased swells from these distant storms, we shouldn't be affected much. Stay tuned!