Spring Storm Dumps Snow, Rain on New England, But It’s Set to Taper Off

A spring snowstorm has dropped snow and rain across the region overnight, but it will taper off as the morning progresses and the temperatures rise above freezing.

Many places have received about 2-3 inches of snow so far, but that is expected to be most of the accumulation for the day.

On an early morning drive from Worcester to Framingham, it seemed like some plows were having a tough time learning the snow. On the Massachusetts Turnpike and Interstate 90, visibility was very low, and drivers will need to go slowly.

The good news is that, because of social distancing, there was not much traffic on the roads Saturday morning.

Today: Snow and rain taper to shower by midday, sunny breaks this afternoon. Highs 40-45. Overnight: Clearing and frosty, lows near freezing. Sunday: Sunny morning, then increasing clouds, highs near 60.

The snowfall will continue to compact and start to melt as the sun gets higher in the sky Saturday. But the clouds will be stubborn and some may produce sprinkles or flurries early this afternoon before drier air moves in.

Highs Saturday only reach the 40s with a northeast wind.

Sunday is our day! Spring temperatures will return on a strong southwest breeze. Highs will reach the low- to mid-60s with sunshine.

But our nice weather is short-lived as a cold front sweeps in from the northwest. Scattered showers will move across northern New England by Sunday afternoon, tapering off as it heads towards southern New England.

This cold front will actually help to keep a coastal storm offshore. The storm will be large enough to bring in scattered rain for southeastern New England on early Monday.

By afternoon, we will dry off and reach highs in the 50s.

Tuesday brings another round of scattered rain south and light snow north.

Then the next system should hold off until sometime for the end of the week. Temps remain near normal through next week, with a possible warming trend by next weekend.

