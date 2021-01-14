Snow and Rain Taper, Limited Sun for Friday

A weak front divides New England Thursday afternoon. With a good amount of sunshine we warmed to near 50 degrees along the south coast, while it was snowing and in the 30s near the west end of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

For most, it is a gray sky with some mist or light snow ending with the setting sun. A bit of drier air is moving in on a north wind overnight Thursday which should clear skies for a time Friday morning for some limited sun. But clouds will fill back in from the Atlantic by late morning and midday, making for a cloudy afternoon and temperatures a bit cooler than Thursday, with most communities nearing 40 at the warmest time.

The storm slated for this weekend dropped heavy rain and snow with gusty wind in the Pacific Northwest Tuesday, brought wind gusts past hurricane force, and is now moving into the central plains with a blizzard for places like Des Moines, Iowa. That storm slows and weakens as it heads our way Friday night.

It will deliver only a burst of Saturday morning rain and snow to New England. First showers arrive to extreme western New England Friday evening and some light freezing rain showers may fall in the Berkshires, then it's expected to turn to a period of snow overnight Friday to early Saturday morning in the Berkshires, Green Mountains and White Mountains into the mountains of Maine, where one to three inches of snow is expected for many and three to six inches are expected in the Northern Greens, Whites and Maine Mountains.

For the rest of New England, there may be a bit of snow predawn and early Saturday from southwest New Hampshire to the Lakes Region, but even there we're likely to see a change to rain after little snow, with around three-quarters of an inch of rain around Boston and around an inch inland.

Rain breaks into showers Saturday afternoon and ends for most Saturday evening, leaving a brisk wind with drier air Sunday with some sun, building clouds and some northern mountain snow showers.

Although most of next week looks like it will probably be storm-free, there's higher than usual uncertainty on wind direction each day. This is important in determining sky cover and temperature – so we may see the forecast on some of the 10-day forecast needing tweaks as we draw closer, but right now it looks like the highest chance of some snow would be at the end of the week, with the early call on next weekend starting fair and cool.