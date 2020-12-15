Cold Air Sweeps In Ahead of Thursday's Storm

We’re looking at some quiet weather in the next two days – good for the spirit, and a soothing thought for the forecasters wrangling with the next storm. While we anxiously pore over weather data crossing the web every six hours, the cold is seeping in from the north. The focus of this cold is an early-season arctic high pressure system near Quebec City, and as we’ve come to realize, this is the crux of the forecast on Thursday.

Typically, with high pressure systems of this nature, dry air comes along for the ride. It’s also a snow-eater, and it will gnaw away at the leading edge of snow late Wednesday night. Under "normal" nor’easter circumstances, the storm would eventually overcome the dry air. But this storm isn’t getting the upper level support to mount a serious counterattack, and therefore it becomes a debilitating factor. This isn’t to say that we won’t see any accumulation (well, in northern New England that may be true), but it is to say that it may seriously cut back on snow amounts. How much? That’s the $25,000 question. We’ve come up with some preliminary numbers on what to expect, but this is subject to change depending on how much dry air infiltrates the storm.

Timeline starts the snow just after midnight Wednesday. We’ll see the snow shrivel to a skinny band near the Canal by late day Thursday. Bullseye should be south of the Mass. Pike with this event, with some amounts near 6 inches north of that thanks to the “fluff factor” (small amounts of precipitation equating to respectable snow amounts). Winds won’t be a huge factor, but some gusts may peak at 40mph along the coast during Thursday. High tides continue to provide splash over potential thanks to the new moon and the storm.

Cold will follow our event, lasting deep into the weekend. Plenty of updates coming in the hours leading up to the storm. Stay on top of the drama with us!