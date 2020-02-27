Snow Continues to Fall in Northern New England

The rain that made for a very slow morning commute across most of New England continues to shift north as a combination of valley rain and higher terrain snow in northern New England, with the snow line slowly dropping from the mountains Thursday morning but the back edge of the moisture concurrently moving north.

This creates heaviest snowfall amounts in the mountains of New Hampshire and Maine, where your favorite ski resort will probably end up with no less than 6 to 12 inches on the slopes, though the base lodge may end up with far less.

Similarly, snow amounts will be paltry in places like the Upper Valley and Lakes Region compared to the Green Mountains and White Mountains, and even there, elevation will be key in determining snow amounts.

Farther south, the unfortunately timed morning rain departs for quickly emerging breaks of sun and a shifting wind that changes from blowing out of the east early, to out of the southwest for most of the day, starting the influx of drier and cooler air. Temperatures in central and southern New England will briefly peak around 50 degrees before the new, cooler air is felt Thursday afternoon, and seen in the sky as its arrival, clashing with warmer near-ground temperatures, creates bubbling fair weather clouds that may produce a sprinkle or, by evening, flurry.

Gusts of 40 to 45 mph Thursday afternoon, then around 30 to 40 mph Thursday night, won’t cause much damage, but will add a wind chill component to already cool overnight temperatures in the 20s and make it feel like the teens.

The new, cool air is also dry air, meaning a fair sky prevails Friday, save for some mountain flurries and snow showers, and the weekend looks cool and bright: delightful for winter sports and snowmobiling in northern New England, and chilly but great for traveling or outdoor, bundled up events in southern New England.

As the next storm center intensifies to our west next week, a broad counter-clockwise flow of air around the storm center will push a strengthening southerly wind into New England, with temperatures rebounding more each day, from 40s Monday to 50s Tuesday to 60s possible Wednesday!

This increasing warmth comes with an increased chance of rain showers as the storm system approaches, but as has repeatedly been the case in northern New England the last few weeks, enough cold air very well may be stubborn to allow for snow showers rather than raindrops for at least some of the unsettled midweek period next week.

The end of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast shows cooler and drier air returning by next weekend, similar to our recent weather pattern.