Snow Flurries for Some, Cold Temperatures for Nearly All

All of New England is on the colder side of the front this morning. High pressure from Canada is supplying pretty blue sky and a chilly breeze today.

There are a few areas fair with the clouds mixed in with a few snow flurries especially in the higher elevations. But for most of us it’s just a mostly clear late winter day. Temperatures will range from the teens north to the 20s central, to low 30s along the south coast. Wind from the northwest may gust past 25 miles per hour, but not as windy as yesterday.

There is a significant snowstorm on the East Coast today, believe it or not it’s impacting North Carolina, even parts of South Carolina and Georgia are getting snow.

It is a nor’easter that is going to sail out to see way south of Nantucket tonight. With a mostly clear sky in New England tonight, temperatures in a free-fall to subzero and much of northern New England where we have deep snow, to the single numbers in teens south.

Very similar weather tomorrow as today, with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature in the teens and 20s north, to 29s and 30s south. A weak warm front will pass north of New England tomorrow night and Saturday with a few clouds, and maybe a few mountain snow flurries, otherwise warmer weather arrives this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look bright with temperatures in the 30s north and 40s south.



Clouds with the risk of showers, maybe a mix with some snow showers in the north, may arrive later Monday into Tuesday, but any significant weather next week probably waits until about Thursday. Until then temperatures are on the rise. But may cool down enough for another batch of wintry mix here by next Thursday, as seen here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.