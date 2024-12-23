Numbing cold is here to greet us this morning!

That cold sweeping over Cape Cod Bay produced some snow accumulation with ocean-effect overnight. While some clouds will linger there through early afternoon, sunshine is abundant elsewhere, with lighter winds all around. That should allow temperatures to steadily rise into the upper 20s. We won't be as cold Monday night, but still some spots may dip down to the mid-teens as clouds swarm overhead.

More snow coming our way

Monday night, a quick-moving weather system will produce little in the way of snow across southern New England. Our guidance is suggesting a coating in most spots, with a better chance of an inch or two across northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Most of the snow should scoot out by noon, with some spokes of sun possible later in the day. Highs recover a bit, as we nudge (or slightly drift past) freezing in some spots. Roads should be in good shape for Christmas Eve travel, as this system moves away and skies clear.

Christmas Day looks spectacular for travel and any outdoor outings. There will be plenty of sun, dry air, and chilly temps. Highs just above freezing will ensure we see a white Christmas for the first time since 2017 in Boston and Worcester!

Safe travels and happy holidays!