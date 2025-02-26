Winter's not over — parts of New England to see snowfall overnight

Fifties paid us a visit on Tuesday. In Boston, we hit 53 degrees — the warmest temperature since New Year’s Eve.

Since winter began (on Dec. 1) we have only had nine 50-degree days, which is tied with the winter of 2020-21. We may be close Wednesday, but we can’t promise the warmth of Tuesday, as colder air attempts to thwart this mild spell.

Sun will dominate Wednesday as we remain between two weather systems. Later in the night, the clouds will increase, and some light snow or mix will break out well after midnight.

Many of us will come away with little or no snow along and north of the Pike, but just a bit farther north, we could see an inch accumulate closer to the border with New Hampshire.

As most change over to rain in the morning, some snow will cling to southern New Hampshire until mid-morning, where we could see a couple of inches – or more north of Manchester. If you don’t feel like cleaning it up, no worries. Temps will warm areawide by afternoon and vanquish the snow.

We’re seeing a bit of colder air shuffle in on Friday, as northwest winds kick up. Saturday seems like a repeat of Wednesday night and Thursday as a batch of snow moves in Friday night and turns to rain Saturday. It’s on Sunday that the real cold moves in for a two-day visit.

Enjoy this mild stretch!