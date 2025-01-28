As if Monday's earthquake wasn’t enough, we have rapid-fire weather systems coming at us this week.

Snow showers and wind Tuesday

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

First up is the arctic front passing through on Tuesday. Not much fanfare other than a quick snow shower Tuesday morning and a bunch of wind. The biggest takeaway will be the dropping temperatures through the afternoon. Windchills drop into the teens as well.

More snow overnight

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Our next weather system will come in swiftly Tuesday night. Widespread snow will break out after midnight and continue through the predawn hours. A general one to three inches are expected, with a quick exit early Wednesday morning.

Although much of the snow will be gone for the commute, slush and new snow will be around to slow things down. We’ll bounce back to 40 (ish) by afternoon, so much of it will vanish in the sunshine. Once again, gusty winds will usher in the milder air, then usher in the colder temperatures. There could even be a few snow squalls as that colder air arrives in the evening.

Still keeping score?

Another system ahead this weekend

Thursday we’re back in the deep freeze. Then it’s back into the 40s for some rain Friday. It doesn’t stop until Sunday night with another system spreading rain and snow our way.

Why the crazy pattern? Arctic air keeps dipping down from northern Ontario and Quebec. It “disrupts” the typically above normal winter weather we’ve become accustomed to in previous years. This isn’t s a sign of an early spring, but of the pitched battle for the heart and soul of the season.