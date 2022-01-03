Snow Is Mostly Missing New England Monday, But for How Long?

A significant ocean storm is mainly missing New England out to sea Monday evening, but the far northern edge of the precipitation has come close enough to graze the immediate south coast and Cape Cod with snow.

There will be a very sharp cutoff as to who sees snow and who doesn’t, and we’ve trimmed our projected totals just slightly: A coating to 2 inches will fall on Cape Cod with as much as 4 inches on Nantucket.

Expect slippery travel Monday evening and reduced visibility in blowing snow with gusts out of the north-northeast to 45 mph.

Clearing arrives for everyone Monday night and sets us up for bright sunshine Tuesday. It won’t be quite as cold as Monday and a little less wind means it’ll be a classic January day.

Our weather pattern remains quite active though -- every other day there is something to “watch.”

Mild air makes a comeback on Wednesday with high temperatures forecast to be in the 40s to low 50s (southeast Massachusetts). It comes with a trade-off though: scattered showers and a gusty breeze ahead of a cold front that will cross the region Wednesday night.

Behind that boundary, colder air spills back into the region Thursday, setting us up for the next storm. This one looks pretty substantial.

Right now we’re expecting snow to arrive Thursday night and linger into Friday, with a rain/snow line possible in southeastern New England somewhere. It’s too early to say how much snow will fall from this event, but a plowable scenario seems likely for many.

Saturday features sunshine before the next round of wintry mix on Sunday. The start of next week does look a little quieter, though a blast of cold air moves in on Tuesday and highs may not get out of the teens, as seen in our exclusive 10 Day First Alert Forecast.